Sept 3
Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans had a great day on September 3 beating St. Bede at home.
Aug 28
The Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss against Seneca at Nettle Creek. Top scorer was Bella Dinelli.
Aug 22
The Lady Trojans played at Dwight Country Club yesterday. They narrowly lost to Fieldcrest but were able to beat Prairie Central.
Bella Dinelli came second in individuals with a score of 46.
Aug 21
Ladies Golf: It was a beautiful day for golf however as a team, the Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss to Seneca. Bella Dinelli had a great day placing first in individuals with a score of 44.
Aug 20
Dwight Trojan Boys Golf and the Lady Trojans participated in the St. Bede Tee Off Classic Tournament yesterday. Dwight faced many tough teams. Top scorers were Tracer Brown (83), Cole Boucher (101), Bella Dinelli (92), and Ava Meister (105).
Bella tied for 5th in the women’s individuals earning her a medal.
Aug 15
Dwight/GSW boy’s golf team hosted Roanoke Benson and Saint Bede in a varsity boy’s golf match at Dwight Country Club with the following results.
They had a tough match losing to Roanoke Benson and Saint Bede. JV came out ahead.
Varsity
Dwight 202
Braden Jensen 47
Cole Boucher 49
Tracer Brown 51
Zack Kinzler 53
Maddox Delong 54
Cash Carter 58
Ronoake Benson 172
Kaden Harms 39
Jack Lemaon 40
Tucker Bond 43
Dave Hunter 50
Leyton Harms 51
Lane Martin 54
Saint Bede 190
Ace Wiesbrock 43
Zack Husser 46
Chris Gedraitis 47
Kaden Nauman 54
Caden Carls 55
Dom Fondrelli 65
Dwight Varsity record 0-2
Junior Varsity
Dwight 201
Owen Vitko 47
Jareck Hirsch 48
Cade Christensen 53
Cace Christensen 53
Jack Statler 53
Blake Thetard 58
Roanoke Benson 239
Theo Bertgchi 53
Sawyer Harms 50
Carter Alford 65
Mason Tomlinson 71
Henry Knepp 72
Brayton Baughn 88
Saint Bede 246
Sean Braydon 53
Noah Buck 60
Jacob Inman 63
Ishvir Singh 64
Calen Cass 64
Asher Gonzales 68
Dwight JV Record 2-0