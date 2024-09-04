Sept 3

Girls Golf: The Lady Trojans had a great day on September 3 beating St. Bede at home.

Aug 28

The Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss against Seneca at Nettle Creek. Top scorer was Bella Dinelli.

Aug 22

The Lady Trojans played at Dwight Country Club yesterday. They narrowly lost to Fieldcrest but were able to beat Prairie Central.

Bella Dinelli came second in individuals with a score of 46.

Aug 21

Ladies Golf: It was a beautiful day for golf however as a team, the Lady Trojans suffered a tough loss to Seneca. Bella Dinelli had a great day placing first in individuals with a score of 44.

Aug 20

Dwight Trojan Boys Golf and the Lady Trojans participated in the St. Bede Tee Off Classic Tournament yesterday. Dwight faced many tough teams. Top scorers were Tracer Brown (83), Cole Boucher (101), Bella Dinelli (92), and Ava Meister (105).

Bella tied for 5th in the women’s individuals earning her a medal.

Aug 15

Dwight/GSW boy’s golf team hosted Roanoke Benson and Saint Bede in a varsity boy’s golf match at Dwight Country Club with the following results.

They had a tough match losing to Roanoke Benson and Saint Bede. JV came out ahead.

Varsity

Dwight 202

Braden Jensen 47

Cole Boucher 49

Tracer Brown 51

Zack Kinzler 53

Maddox Delong 54

Cash Carter 58

Ronoake Benson 172

Kaden Harms 39

Jack Lemaon 40

Tucker Bond 43

Dave Hunter 50

Leyton Harms 51

Lane Martin 54

Saint Bede 190

Ace Wiesbrock 43

Zack Husser 46

Chris Gedraitis 47

Kaden Nauman 54

Caden Carls 55

Dom Fondrelli 65

Dwight Varsity record 0-2

Junior Varsity

Dwight 201

Owen Vitko 47

Jareck Hirsch 48

Cade Christensen 53

Cace Christensen 53

Jack Statler 53

Blake Thetard 58

Roanoke Benson 239

Theo Bertgchi 53

Sawyer Harms 50

Carter Alford 65

Mason Tomlinson 71

Henry Knepp 72

Brayton Baughn 88

Saint Bede 246

Sean Braydon 53

Noah Buck 60

Jacob Inman 63

Ishvir Singh 64

Calen Cass 64

Asher Gonzales 68

Dwight JV Record 2-0