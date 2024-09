September 11, 2024

A Public Hearing on the 2024-25 Dwight Common School #232 Budget was held on September 11, 2024.

Mr. DeLong presented the final proposed district Budget for the 2024-25 school year. He reported that there have been a few changes over the past 30 days, resulting in an increase of the projected deficit from $182,000 to $219,000. He noted that the district remains in a very healthy position moving forward. There were no comments from the Board or the public