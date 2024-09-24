SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On September 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

This is a Public Hearing on the 2024-25 Budget.

Mr. DeLong presented the final proposed district Budget for the 2024-25 school year. He reported that we have had several changes over the past 30 days, resulting in a projected deficit of $206,000. He noted that the district remains in a very healthy position moving forward. There were no comments from the Board or the public