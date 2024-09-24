RECAP OF REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

The Meeting was held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On September 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Jake Tjelle ABSENT: Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Patricia Farrell-Levange as Trojan of the Month.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you letter was received from the Dwight Youth Baseball and Softball program commending our student volunteers.

Mrs. Farrell-Levange was in attendance to discuss being recognized as a 2024 Fine Arts School of Distinction by the Illinois Art Education Association. This is a 2-year designation and is held by only 8 schools in the State of Illinois.

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger reported that there was an issue with the MAP testing and he is pushing that back to the week after Homecoming.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the Trojan Drive project is coming along well. The sidewalk is complete and we have installed bollards along the drive. We are working on finishing that up shortly with reflectors and signs.

Mr. DeLong relayed that he has received compliments on Mr. Rabor and our Band program. The band has greatly improved under the direction of Mr. Rabor.