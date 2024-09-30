David Blome – 2024 Seneca High School Homecoming Grand Marshall

Dave Blome, a lifelong resident and 1960 graduate of Seneca High School has been selected as the 2024 Homecoming Grand Marshal in recognition of his many decades of service to our community and Seneca High School.

Although Mr. Blome starred on the baseball and track teams, even competing at the state track meet (in the high jump even though he could walk under the 5’8” bar required to compete), he could not play football because Seneca did not have a team until 1971. However, he wanted to ensure that future generations would have that opportunity.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force and attending college in Springfield, Mr. Blome returned to Seneca, became a member of the Operating Engineers Union, and began a life of service to this community.

Funds generated from Seneca’s 1965 Centennial Celebration and other donations were made to develop the area at the end of Scott Street into a recreational area that would include a swimming pool, softball diamond, and a football field for the anticipated team to be created.

Even though he was only in his twenties, Dave Blome helped lead the effort to develop this area that thousands of Seneca students and community members have enjoyed for decades.

According to one report at the time, “The area to be used for the ball diamond was a most discouraging-looking piece of property. It took intestinal fortitude and vision to think it possible to remove concrete slabs, garbage, huge piles of trees, mounds of dirt, and refuse to get this section level. However, under the leadership of Dave Blome, Russ Myer, Bill Steep, and many others, a softball and football field rose from what once were the “War Homes.”

Further, In the 1960s, Dave assisted his father in laying out a new track for the school and helped locate equipment. Mr. Blome became an IHSA Track Official and was a starter for countless conference and sectional track meets hosted in Seneca.

Mr. Blome has also served as the President of the Seneca Lions Club, managed the Seneca Merchants Men’s Fastpitch Team, was a big supporter of the library, was president of the Seneca Irish Booster Club, led the effort to purchase and acquire the first football scoreboard, helped construct the first football bleachers, and served on the SHS Football Chain Gang for almost 30 years.

He has been married to his wife, Jeanie, for 57 years and is the father to three Seneca High School graduates: Jenny, Class of ‘86, Kim, Class of ‘87, and Scott, Class of ‘90.

Mr. Blome commented, “I have thoroughly enjoyed the only place I’ve ever called home and am extremely proud of the part I played in helping develop this community into a place that we can all be proud of.”

Seneca High School is honored to bestow upon Dave Blome, the title of 2024 Homecoming Grand Marshal, a long overdue recognition for his contributions to Seneca High School, especially for leading the establishment of sorely needed athletic facilities in the 1960s.

Seneca High School thanks you, Mr. Blome, for everything you have done for this community!

Photo Caption: Mr. David Blome, a life-long Seneca resident has been selected as the 2024 Seneca High School Grand Marshall for his decades of service to the community and schools fo Seneca.