Chicago-St. Louis passenger rail improvements competing for America’s top transportation project

CHICAGO – The transformation of Chicago-to-St. Louis passenger rail, including the introduction of higher speeds, is a finalist for the grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards, the top honor for state departments of transportation. The multi-year project on the state’s most popular rail line was recognized for establishing 110 mph speeds for the first time in Illinois, helping to better connect communities and major institutions while improving safety, convenience and accessibility.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for our efforts on behalf of Illinois and excited to showcase the crucial role our state plays as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This project has made measurable improvements to people’s lives and helps ensure our communities are even better places to work, live and raise a family.”

The project now competes for the national Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. Both come with $10,000 in prize money for a charity or not-for-profit chosen by the winning states. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner, while the general public will decide the People’s Choice Award through an online vote.







The winning projects will be announced in October in Philadelphia. Online voting begins today for the People’s Choice Award at americastransportationawards.org and continues through Oct. 29. Individuals can cast no more than one vote per day per project.

The Chicago-to-St. Louis passenger rail project emerged as a Top 12 finalist out of the 106 projects submitted nationwide for the contest, hosted by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The speed increase on the Chicago-to-St. Louis passenger rail corridor has eliminated approximately 30 minutes from traditional 79 mph speeds on runtimes between the two cities. The project also boosted ride quality and reliability while providing upgraded and new stations in Dwight, Lincoln, Pontiac, Normal, Carlinville and Alton, with other improvements in Joliet and Springfield. Major upgrades were performed at 212 grade crossings by installing four-quadrant gates and loop detectors to help prevent collisions with vehicles on the tracks. Pedestrian gates and fencing were built to protect people crossing tracks. Thirty-nine crossings deemed at-risk were permanently closed.

“These 12 projects serve as the best of the best transportation projects completed by state DOTs across the country, but they are only a fraction of the incredible work states are doing to better their communities,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. “State DOTs today are focused on a wide range of work, including projects that enhance every mode of transportation and increase safety, equity and quality of life. This list of Top 12 contenders serves as a great example of just how diverse these state DOT projects are.”

The recognition is the fifth time in the last seven contests that an IDOT project has been named a finalist, winning in 2018 for the new Lake Shore Drive-Interstate 55 interchange in Chicago and again in 2019 for the joint effort with Missouri to improve mobility and access throughout the Metro East region.