Friday September 6 – Dwight Township High School Senior Angel Martin set a record for the longest field goal in school history, posting a 43 yard kick in the game Friday night against Elgin St. Edward Elgin.

Martin was named special teams player of the week as he was also good on 6 of 7 PATs.

The Varsity football team picked up another win along the way, defeating Elgin St. Edward, 51-8. Ayden Collom led the offense with 106 yards rushing on just 6 carries and scored 3 touchdowns. Dylan Crouch, Caiden Nelson and Evan Cox also found the endzone and contributed to the Trojans 326 yards rushing on the night. Graham Meister led the defense with 4 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Also contributing to the Trojans defense was Trevor Jensen who had an interception. The defense as a whole held St Edward to just 118 yards of total offense. The Varsity looks to improve their record to 3-0 as they travel to Aurora Central Catholic this Friday, kickoff is at 6 p.m.