Alpha Beta Members Experience Alaska from the 1920’s and WW II

Alpha Beta Chapter of DKG met at the Pontiac Bible Church on September 14 and discussed Last Letters from Attu by Mary Breu which shares the experiences of Etta Jones who lived in parts of northern Alaska from 1922 until 1942 when the Japanese invaded the Aleutian Island of Attu.

She met and married a man who lived in Alaska and taught in remote Alaskan villages. Her life was an adjustment to the cold winters and living in a sparsely populated area, but she and her husband made good friends and had great experiences with the native population. Once Attu was invaded by the Japanese in 1942, Etta’s husband was shot, and she and some Australian nurses were sent to Japan as prisoners of war until 1945. Etta survived to tell her story. Member Sue Schoenherr (Pontiac) has actually toured Attu.

At the business meeting Treasurer Janet Kilgus (Fairbury) reported that Alpha Beta has $475 to purchase another well in Malawi. The well water not only provides safe drinking water but also the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to manage and maintain the protected water source, so that safe drinking water continues in future years.

President Louann Harms, (Fairbury) reported that the 10-year history of the chapter is due in November. She and Carol Hughes (Eureka) attended the State Executive Board meeting in September. The State Convention, celebrating 90 years of DKG Illinois’s founding, will be held on April 4, 5, & 6 at the Marriot Bloomington-Normal Hotel.

Literacy Chair Jan Masching (Dwight) announced she is seeking to sponsor a Free Library with the revenue from used books..

Bert Kinate (Forrest), member of the Livingston County Concert Association, shared the October 25 concert will be Jared Freibur & the Vagabonds. For April 8 will be Admiral Radio and April 28 will feature Jim Witter, the Piano Man. All concerts will be held in the Pontiac Township High School Auditorium.

Barb Baumann (Minonk) reminded members that at the 2025 Convention the M. Josephine O’Neil Award will be given to young women pursuing a career in the arts. She also said to consider attending the June Creative Arts Retreat. Carol Hoffman (Fairbury), a frequent attendee and presenter, added members will have a good time creating items along with making new friends.

The next meeting on October 12 will be at the Eureka Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Presenter Patti Davis, retired math teacher who returned to the classroom, will share how situations have changed in the classroom.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) and Illinois State Organization promote professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit dkgil.com or dkg.org.







