Sunday, October 6th, 2024

Norway Community Building

(GPS: 3676 E. 2603rd Rd., Sheridan, IL 60551)

Schedule of events:

· 12:00pm Sign-in and book sales

· 12:30pm Slooper business meeting

· 1:00pm A Taste of Norway will be served

· 2:00pm A reading of the play, “The Fox Valley Settlement”

· The Norsk Museum will be open immediately following the presentation

Our “Taste of Norway” luncheon was so successful (and delicious) last year that we plan to partner once again with the Norsk Museum in this event. Of course this meeting is not limited to just Slooper descendants… anyone with an interest in Norwegian-American history, culture, and delicious food is welcome to attend!

Lunch includs Kumla & Ham, meatballs, cabbage casserole, lutefisk & cod, little red potatoes, butter, pickled & creamed herring, Kringla, Kringla, bread pudding, lingonberries, coffee, a couple cheeses, rice pudding, water, Guma, deviled eggs and of course Norwegian desserts!

The reading of the play takes place in April 1840 in the cabin of Kari Nelson, Cleng Peerson’s sister. It promises to be a fun and interesting experience. After the play, you should have a better idea what it was like living in the new Fox River Settlement, surviving Illinois in the untamed prairie.

The suggested donation for the meal is $15 per person and $8 for children under 9. All proceeds will support the Norsk Museum. Seating is limited and it is imperative that you RSVP to ensure a spot.