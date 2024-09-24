2024 Dwight Harvest Days Winners
Parade Float and Band Winners
Float Winners:
First Place – Windy Creek Pumpkin Farm
Second Place – Scout Pack 4877
Third Place – Heritage Woods of Dwight
Band Winners:
Dwight Township High School Marching Band
Dwight Jr. High School Marching Band
Dwight Harvest Days lucky numbers for $150.
92
101
143
181
204
The numbers above have won $150. Winners have until Sept 29 9 pm to collect. If a number isn’t claimed, another will be drawn up to 2 times with 1 week in between to allow new number holders time to collect.
To collect, private message a picture of your button to the Harvest Days Facebook page.
Cutest Baby Contest Winners
Winners will be notified, and awards will be given.
1st Place – Jameson McCale – Parents Tori Ruffatto & Claude McCale
2nd Place -Ryder Lee Allen – Parents Dakotah & Justin Allen
3rd Place – Natalie Jo Gliwa – Parents Hannah & Patrick Gliwa