2024 Dwight Harvest Days Winners Parade Float and Band Winners Float Winners: First Place – Windy Creek Pumpkin Farm Second Place – Scout Pack 4877 Third Place – Heritage Woods of Dwight Band Winners: Dwight Township High School Marching Band Dwight Jr. High School Marching Band

Dwight Harvest Days lucky numbers for $150.

92

101

143

181

204

The numbers above have won $150. Winners have until Sept 29 9 pm to collect. If a number isn’t claimed, another will be drawn up to 2 times with 1 week in between to allow new number holders time to collect.

To collect, private message a picture of your button to the Harvest Days Facebook page.