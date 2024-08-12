Voters in Kankakee County will receive a postcard in August explaining an option for voting by mail.

According to Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, “You may now apply to permanently be placed on vote by mail status.” The postcard to voters will include an application to be permanently placed on this list, and an explanation of the new law that created the list.

Those on the permanent vote by mail list will automatically receive a ballot in the mail approximately 40 days in advance of any general, consolidated or primary election.

When they receive the postcard, voters have several options related to the permanent vote by mail list:

1. Apply to receive a ballot in advance of every Kankakee County election, stating which party’s ballot the voter wants for primary elections. They will cast their ballots by mail.

2. Apply to receive a ballot by mail for only elections that do not require a party designation.

3. Apply to receive a ballot solely for the 2024 General Election.

4. Do nothing and not be placed on the list. They will continue to vote at their polling places on election day, vote early, or vote by mail as allowed in the past.

5. Voters will now have the option to “opt out” of future mailings for the permanent vote by mail list.

Hendrickson said he is required by law to send the application to all voters in Kankakee County. This law part of a trend to encourage voting by mail. “There is the convenience of early voting from home. In some of the larger polling places, it relieves the pressure of long lines at the end of election day,” he said. Other advantages of permanent voting by mail relate to possible bad weather on an election day, and more convenience for people with a disability, limited mobility or transportation concerns. He assures voters that while the whole country is trending to early voting and mail-in ballots, regular Election Day will continue in Kankakee County. “The polls are going to be open. You will still have the option to do what you’ve always done and vote on election day if that’s your preference,” he said.

Hendrickson said the notice to voters will be sent in early August. Ballots will be sent around Sept. 26 to those who return an application asking to be on the permanent vote by mail list.

Hendrickson noted that some voters might get similar letters from other groups who are encouraging permanent voting by mail. Despite other mailings, he is required to send a letter from his office to every Kankakee County voter. Voters only need to file one application.

Most importantly, he urges people to call or come in to the office at the 189 East Court Street in Kankakee if they have questions, or call 815-937-2990 or email at countyclerk@k3county.net.







