Village of Dwight Nominating Petitions to be available August 20th

Nominating petitions for the Consolidated Election to be held on April 1, 2025 will be available

for pickup beginning Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at the office of the Village Clerk, located in the

Public Services Complex, 209 S. Prairie Ave., Dwight, Illinois. Normal business hours for the

Village Clerk’s office are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Filing dates for the

nominating petitions are Tuesday, November 12, 2024 through Monday, November 18, 2024.

Offices to be filled are: one Village President – one (1) four (4) year term, Village Trustee, three

(3) – four (4) year terms; Village Trustee, one (1) – two (2) year term; and Village Clerk – one (1)

– four (4) year term.