Aug News Release
Motion to approve the Consent Agenda
Motion to accept and adopt the Press Policy Updates as presented on 2nd Reading
Motion to approve the 2024-25 FFA calendar of activities including the trip to the national convention in November
Motion to approve the district Bullying Prevention Policy as presented with no changes Motion to approve the resolution to dispose of surplus property as presented
Motion to go into closed session @ ____ pm for the: A. Appointment, employment, discipline, performance of specific employees; B. Collective Bargaining matters or consideration of salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; in accordance with 5 ILCS 120/2 (c ) and (1) , (2)and (3) of the Illinois Open Meeting Act
Motion to accept the resignation of Mike Kelly as High School PE teacher retroactive to August 14th
Motion to accept the resignation of Laurie Novy as high school English teacher, retroactive to July 23rd, 2024
Motion to employ Mark Portwood as a part-time Behind the Wheel instructor Motion to employ Cindy Ifft as part-time Behind the Wheel Instructor Motion to employ Janet Johnston as part-time high school English teacher Motion to employ Nicole Marshall as a paraprofessional
Motion to approve the intent to retire following the 24-25 school year and subsequent 6% salary increase incentive for John Allhands
Next Board Meeting September 18, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton