Text to 9-1-1 Service Live in Grundy County, IL, August 2024

The Grundy County Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB) is pleased to announce the availability of test-to-9-1-1 for emergency situations for all communities whose 9-1-1- calls route to the Grundy County 9-1-1- Center located in Morris, IL. This includes the Village of Seneca in Lasalle County, IL. This new service allows residents to send text messages to 9-1-1 when calling is not possible or practical.

When to use Text to 9-1-1

Text-to-9-1-1 is intended for emergencies only. It should be used in situations when calling 9-1-1 is not possible. A voice call to 9-1-1 is always the preferred method of communication as it allows foa faster and more detailed information exchange with emergency call takers.

Some examples of when a caller may choose to text 9-1-1 over placing a voice call include:

– A medical emergency when the caller cannot speak.

– A situation in which speaking could put the caller at risk such as during a domestic violence situation or home invasion.

– Callers who need an alternative means of commenication due to a disability.

Text to 9-1-1 Capabilities

Be aware that current software capabilities only allow for an exchange of SMS messages. We are unable to accept media files such as pictures or videos at this time.

How to Use Text to 9-1-1

In the event of an emergency when calling 9-1-1 is not possible, open your text messaging app and creat a new message.

Enter 911 in the recipient field.

Provide the location of the emergency first, then briefly describe the emergency situation. Be as clear and concise as possible.

Send the message.

Stay by your phone and be ready to answer follow-up questions from the telecommunicator. In the event you recieve a reply indicating the text to 9-1-1 service is unavailable, immediately place a voice call to 9-1-1.

For more information on TEXT to 9-1-1, contact the Grundy County 9-1-1 Center at (815) 942-0336.

For details, visit: [ GRUNDY COUNTY Text to 9-1-1 ]