URBANA, Ill. — It’s easy to get overwhelmed thinking about the impacts of climate change. While there are many strategies to reduce risk and adapt at global and regional scales, individuals can also take action. Learn how you can address climate change in your home, landscape, and community in a free webinar from University of Illinois Extension. The live webinar “Actions for Illinois Residents to Combat Climate Change” will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. Explore how paying attention to what’s on your plate, checking the energy efficiency of your home, and getting active in your local community are all ways to be a climate-conscious global citizen. Sign up for free at go.illinois.edu/ClimateChangeActions to get the access link. All Everyday Environment sessions are recorded and uploaded to the Illinois Extension YouTube account within two weeks. This session will be led by Illinois Extension staff from the natural resources, environment, and energy team, community and economic development team, the Energy Education Council, and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant. Everyday Environment explores the intricate web of connections that bind us to the natural world. From water, air, energy, plants, and animals to the complex interactions within these elements, we aim to unravel the ties that link us to our environment. The Everyday Environment podcast, blog, webinar, and videos help foster a deeper understanding of these connections in Illinois and beyond. The series is led by Illinois Extension natural resources, environment, and energy educators Erin Garrett, Abigail Garofalo, and Amy Lefringhouse. Make sure to get updates by subscribing to the Everyday Environment newsletter at go.illinois.edu/EESubscribe. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this webinar, contact Erin Garrett at memedvecz@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.