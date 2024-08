We are reaching the final six games of the 2024 season and we want you to join us as we celebrate the end of the season with our final promotions! We have a lot in store for you from giveways to two more jersey auctions.

Also, meet just at Jewel Osco in Joliet for an end of the season Autograph signing with some of your favorite Slammers players!!

Slammers fans don’t miss out on the final games, buy your tickets now

by clicking the button below.