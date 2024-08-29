The Seneca Cross Country team started their season off last night at the Morris Early Bird Invitational. The girls varsity team had a solid 3rd place team finish with Evelyn O’Connor (5th) and Natalie Misener (9th) medaling. The boys varsity team finished 11th and was led by Jaxson Finch. The boys JV team finished 6th and was led by Brady Fort. Congratulations to all runners on a great first meet.

We will be hosting our 30th annual Twilight in the Woods Invitational next Friday, September 6th at the Land Lab. JV races start at 4:00 and varsity at around 5:00.