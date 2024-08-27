School Board Petition Circulation Opens August 20
School board candidates can start circulating nominating petitions for signatures for the April 1, 2025, Consolidated Election on August 20. The first day petitions can be filed is Tuesday, November 12, and the last day of filing is Monday, November 18, 2024.
This filing period is earlier than previous elections due to a change in election law (Public Act 103-600).
To assist candidates, key dates have been updated on the IASB website. More information about running for school board and the qualifications to do so are also available.
https://www.iasb.com/news-listing/2024/august-2024-news/petition-circulation-opens-august-20/
Dwight will have 4 seats coming up for election in each school district and it is expected there will be at least 1 open seat on each.