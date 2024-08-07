Timothy J. Arnold, affectionately known as Tim to his friends and loved ones, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Verona, at the age of 62. Born on October 30, 1961, in Kankakee, Tim’s life was one marked by love, dedication, and a passion for the simple joys in life.

Tim grew up in a close-knit family and carried those values of togetherness into his own life as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married the love of his life, Mary Sendra, on December 2, 1982, and together they built a beautiful family, instilling in their children the same sense of loyalty and warmth that he embodied. Tim’s legacy lives on through his wife, Mary; his children, Kerry (Jessica) Schott, Ashley (Jeremy) Lieske, and Amber (Cody) Mulac; and his cherished grandchildren, Klayton, Lily, and Kayla Schott, and Amelia Mulac.

His father, Vernon Arnold Sr., and brother Vernon (Penny) Arnold Jr., along with his mother-in-law, Agnes Cavanagh, and his niece and nephew, will remember Tim for his steadfast presence and the loving memories they shared. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Paula (Maisonneuve) Arnold.

Tim attended Reddick High School, and his work ethic and strength of character were evident in his professional life. Tim began his career working for Halliburton Industrial Cleaning in Dwight followed by R.R. Donnelly’s in Pontiac. He then went on to serve as a respected member of Teamsters Local #179 and Laborer Local #75. His love for his work on the pipelines was more than just a job; it was a testament to his commitment to excellence and his desire to contribute to the community.

Tim’s interests and hobbies painted a picture of a man who cherished life’s simple pleasures. He was an enthusiastic gardener, finding peace in the growth and beauty of nature. A fervent racing fan, Tim’s admiration for Dale Earnhardt was well-known, as was his love for motorcycles and guns. His extensive collection of knives was a source of joy. Tim could often be found fishing or golfing, enjoying the tranquility and challenge each offered. His talent for restoring chain saws was not just a pastime, but a skill that spoke to his handy nature. Above all, Tim’s love for his dogs exemplified his caring and compassionate heart.

A visitation for Tim will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2024 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the UC Davis Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A celebration of Tim’s life will follow at 4:30 pm, officiated by Funeral Celebrant Carol Walker. Aqua cremation will be accorded.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.