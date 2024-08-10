Thomas J. Ivey, 92, of Dwight passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Graveside services will take place11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Oaklawn Cemetery Dwight, IL. Full military rites will be accorded. Memorials in honor of Thomas may be made to the Dwight VFW and American Legion.

Thomas was born to Daniel Morgan and Molly Jane (Murray) Ivey on June 11, 1932 in Okmulgee, OK. He married Jerry Jean Thomas on July 2, 1951 in Clarimore, OK. Sadly she passed away in 1979.

He is survived by children, Deborah Sue Koehler of Dwight, Thomas Wayne Ivey Donors Grove, IL; grandchildren, Heather J Koehler, Elizabeth J Koehler, Jerry W Ivey; great grandchildren, Amelia E Marshall, Evelyn P Koehler; sister, Ann Wicker of Tulsa, OK; beloved dog named Macy Mae.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jerry and brothers, Clyde and John Ivey.

Thomas graduated high school in Oklahoma before proudly serving his county in the United States Army. After the Army he worked for Exelon as a pipefitter with Local Union 597.

He was a member of the Dwight American Legion for more than 50 years holding many jobs. He liked to drink cofffee at Pete’s Pancake House, Woodworking, refereed High School Football, was one of the cofounders of the youth football leauge in Dwight in the 1970s and had his pilots license. Thomas loved to go to Oklahoma to spend time with family and friends

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.