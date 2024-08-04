Phyllis Ann Tjelle, 91, of Dwight, IL, died peacefully Friday, August 2, 2024, at The Arc at Dwight skilled nursing facility, Dwight, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11AM on Thursday August 4, 2024 with a visitation 2 hours prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Sacred heart Cemetery in Campus, IL next to her husband. Memorials in Phyllis’s name may be made to St. Patrick’s Church in Dwight or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Phyllis was born on November 30, 1932 in Morris, IL, daughter of Melvin and Lila (Vidal) Osmundson. She married Leo F. Tjelle on April 11, 1953, in Morris, IL. Survivors include: Two sons: Kevin (Katherine) Tjelle of Waterman, IL, Michael (LeAnne) Tjelle of Coal City, IL; three daughters: Karen (Edward) Jahn of Odell, IL, Laurie (the late Brian) Naretto of Reddick, IL, and Julie (Steven) Schuler of Morris, IL; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters: Lois (the late Ron) Sampson, and Ruth (Don) Bright.

Phyllis was preceded in death by Leo, her husband of 65 years; two brothers: Merrill Osmundson and LaVerne Osmundson; one sister, Beth (Blanchard) Larson; a son-in-law, Brian (Laurie) Naretto; a granddaughter–in-law, Mandy (Joshua) Jahn and two great grandchildren, Ryan and Kaitlyn Jahn.

Phyllis was educated in Morris schools and was a graduate of Morris Community High School. In her younger years, she was employed as a telephone operator, and while raising her family, she filled various positions requiring kindness and compassion, including physician’s assistant in several doctor’s offices and patient caregiving at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight, IL. She also served the community as a 4-H leader and was always available to help the kids with their projects.

Phyllis was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Dwight, IL, and lived her entire life with a deep love for her Lord and an abiding faith in His love and goodness towards her and her family.

Phyllis loved her family dearly, and her steady, consistent, always-there strength and sweetness has left a lasting legacy in our hearts and in the lives of all who were blessed to know her. She was most fulfilled and content when with her Leo, and was a perfect complement to him: where he was outgoing and gregarious, she was welcoming and supportive; he was a master story teller and she was an amazing listener – most often, as he told stories of his life or theirs, she was content to not fill in details, and patient to not rush or quiet him. She was a bridge-builder, enjoying nothing more than gathering family and friends together and then unobtrusively reveling in the banter. She was quiet but present, generous with laughter and love.

She and Leo loved to travel and, time after time, Phyllis would jump in the car to join him on a long roadtrip, not even needing to know the destination. Now, she has followed and joined him one last time, at their final Great Destination. We’re sure she is smiling.