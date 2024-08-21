Patricia A. Robisky, 93, died Tuesday August 20, 2024 at 8:30 pm at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac, IL.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday August 24, 2024 at 11:00 am at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, IL with Fr. Stanley Drewniak officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the memorial home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac. Memorials in Pat’s name may be made to Futures Unlimited-Blackhawk CILA, St. Lawrence Catholic Church or Easter Seals.

Pat was born on August 5, 1931 at Pontiac, a daughter of Roy and Erna (Gschwendtner) States. She married Raymond Robisky on January 13, 1951 at St. Mary’s Church-Pontiac, IL and were married for 61 years. He preceded her in death. Surviving are three daughters: Linda (Joe) Maxard of Gardner, IL, Connie (Bob) Watters of Dwight, IL and Carol (Ray) Dippon of Dwight, IL; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great granddaughter. One brother-in-law: Carl Durham of Pontiac, IL and several nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Dannny and Tom Robisky; one sister: Rita Durham and one brother in infancy.

Pat attended Swygert Grade School and graduated from Saunemin High School in 1949. In her younger years she worked at Owen’s Glass Factory in Streator and at Elwood Arsenal Ammunition plant. She farmed along with her husband most of their married life near Gardner, IL until their retirement.

Pat’s motto was “take one day at a time”. In her younger years she enjoyed gardening, flowers and working in the yard. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter, attending their school activities and sporting events. Pat was an avid CUBS fan and enjoyed watching them win the 2016 World Series. She also loved working on “Search for Word” books.

