After hours of brainstorming over the past year and input from many of my fellow graduates, the idea of an “Alumni House” was conceived and I’ve decided to transform the Garden Room (where so many weddings and special events have occurred) into The DTHS Alumni House throughout the Harvest Days celebration this year.

As a fellow Trojan, I felt it was important to offer an extra special Harvest Days’ experience for those graduates of DTHS whether they’re living locally or returning from a place far away.

The past few months I’ve been fortunate to have the assistance of many friends, family and community members lend their ideas, sweat and support to pull off an event on The Mansion grounds during Harvest Days 2024.

I’m thrilled to announce that this year’s Harvest Days celebration will be extra special as we’ll be going back to where it all started – here at The Mansion.

Some of you may recall the origin of Harvest Days at The Country Mansion when Bob Ohlendorf launched Oktoberfest in the late-’70s, which ultimately transformed into what we now call Harvest Days. Thank you, Bob!

I would like to personally invite you back this fall as Dwight celebrates its annual Harvest Days festival. The Harvest Days Committee along with the support of local businesses and community members have been working diligently to put on an outstanding event for you. As a former farm boy, I’m especially excited that this year’s theme celebrates The Farmer.

The DTHS Alumni House will truly serve as the perfect gathering spot for those alums looking to reconnect with former classmates, teachers, faculty and friends.

Please note that numerous Classes reached out about hosting a “Reunion” during Harvest Days at The Mansion; to accommodate the most DTHS Alums it only made sense to open up the space to all graduates. Although we can accommodate a significant number of Alums, space is limited so please register early by clicking on the following link: https://thedthsalumnihouse.eventbrite.com as it will also help us gauge attendance and do everything possible to ensure a wonderful experience for all (registration onsite will be offered, but based on availability).

As I learned early on in my professional life, it’s key to under promise and over deliver; thus, I want to be proactive and get out in front of this year’s event expectations as I do ask for your patience and grace as this will be our first year. I can’t promise that everything will be perfect (cause it won’t) or that we won’t have hiccups (because we will), but I can promise you that you’ll have the opportunity to rekindle old friendships and make new ones on The Mansion grounds which is a spectacular place that is so near and dear to so many of us.

Before I wrap up, I’d like to share a little background on how all this came about so that you can have some context directly from me (and not Facebook lol).

For some of you who might not be familiar with my story, here goes. I grew up on a farm just southwest of Dwight (you may remember the smell each hot summer night from our pig farm lol). After graduating from DTHS in 1988, I set off on an adventure in which I lived in some fascinating places such as Chicago, New York City, Columbus (Ohio), and most recently Los Angeles. Although I thoroughly enjoyed my time living and working in America’s largest cities, I knew my heart was always back with my rural roots here in Livingston County, for you see this is where I learned the value of character and hard work from my parents, Butch and Ruth Woods.

A few years back I was fortunate to have the opportunity to purchase The Country Mansion. At the time I was heading up the premium sales team for the Los Angeles Chargers and had little time to devote to my newly-acquired project (didn’t help that I was 2k miles away either).

I knew that The Mansion was going to take significant time and resources to restore it to its glory; thus, I decided to leave behind my NFL gig and the Pacific Ocean (don’t judge lol) in order to return to my roots and pursue a fundraising position with Purdue University (my alma mater); doing so also allowed me the opportunity to be closer to Dwight and have the capacity to move forward with my vision for The Mansion.

You might be asking, what’s my vision for The Mansion; well, here are my thoughts: With an abundance of history, stately elegance and a picturesque setting located all within the heart of our charming village, The Mansion is poised not only for a comeback but for a transformation into one of the most sought-after venues in the Midwest. In addition to serving this great community as a gathering place where memories are made, it will also attract visitors from across the country seeking a magical spot to host an event (ranging from weddings, conferences, retreats, etc.).

As I mentioned earlier in my letter, it’s critical to manage one’s expectations. This project is certainly not an easy task as a structure dating back to 1891 requires much love and attention. Fortunately, I’ve had engineers and architects here to assure me the structure is sound; however, from all estimates it will be a multi-year project and require replacing nearly all of the mechanical systems, roof and other key components. Additionally, it’s paramount that the restoration encompasses the history of the property as it in fact is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

I’ll do my best to keep you updated via my website on the journey to fully restore this magnificent property. Like any project, you don’t always know how things will transpire as you uncover additional information or gain new perspectives. For now, my attention is fully focused on opening the “Garden Room” (banquet room) and the grounds to be able to host events starting as early as this holiday season.

In closing, I want to thank you for taking a moment to read this letter and to hear directly from me about the upcoming DTHS Alumni House at Harvest Days, my story and the future of The Mansion. I look forward to an amazing journey ahead and working with you to create memories for the next generation and beyond.

Warmest regards,

Carson