August 19, 2024, MORRIS, IL – When Morris resident Tiffany Welsh was working with K-4th graders as a paraprofessional in the school system, her motto was, “Be patient and understanding. Give a little grace.” She has since discovered that same philosophy holds true for interactions with people of all ages. It’s what helps make her a stand out, roll model patient service representative at the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital-Division Street and Morris Hospital’s August Fire Starter of the Month.

In the words of Morris Hospital Practice Manager Brittany Duda, Welsh is “extremely hard-working, dedicated, thorough, and consistently thinks outside the box.”

“She wants patients to feel like family and absolutely does everything in her power to make them feel that way,” says Duda. “Tiffany is an absolute asset to our team and the organization.”

Co-worker Nora Boen said Welsh makes a point of remembering patients’ names and details about their lives and that patients feel “loved and cared for” because of her actions, as reflected in the practice’s high patient satisfaction scores.

Dr. David Vermillion who practices in the office where Welsh works also has wonderful things to say about her contributions.

“One of the best things is that Tiffany is always smiling,” says Dr. Vermillion. “As the first person our patients see, Tiffany is essentially the face of our office. She has such a friendly demeanor. She’s also very smart and good with coordinating multiple projects. She can juggle two or three tasks at a time and it doesn’t phase her at all.”

Welsh was also noted for her exemplary customer service through some recent transitions that occurred within the practice. In her usual way, she did everything she could to assure a positive experience for the patients.

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Welsh says it’s the people interactions.

“In our office, we get to meet everyone from new babies, to new moms, to sweet, elderly people. They feel like family to us. They’re always happy to see us and they come in with a smile.”

“It’s especially rewarding to see a patient who isn’t feeling well heal and get better,” she adds. “I’m always happy to see how they’re improving. I also love the people I work with. We have a great crew here.”

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,400 employees, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.