Morris Hospital Auxiliary Annual Golf Outing Set for September 23



August 20, 2024, MORRIS, IL – The Morris Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual golf outing on Monday, September 23 at the The Creek golf course in Morris, with all proceeds benefitting the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation and LifeLine® programs.

The public is invited to support the event by playing golf, attending dinner, or purchasing tickets for the helicopter golf ball drop for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Activities will begin with golfer registration and lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. At noon, golfers will head out on the links for 18 holes of golf. The cost for 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner is $150 per person or $540 for a foursome.

Anyone can support the cause by purchasing a chance in the helicopter ball drop that will take place at 5:30 p.m. when Kendall Copters will drop approximately 200 numbered golf balls from the helicopter. The person who purchased the ball that lands closest to or in the hole will win a $1,000 cash prize. One golf ball can be purchased for $20, three for $50, or seven for $100. Participants need not be present to win.

For those not golfing who wish to attend dinner, the cost is $25 per person and includes a buffet-style dinner reception featuring pulled pork, coleslaw, rolls and butter, roasted potatoes, corn and dessert. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.

The Auxiliary Golfing Outing has been supporting the Patient Transportation and Lifeline® services since 1995. The landmark Patient Transportation service has provided community members more than 247,000 free rides to and from medical appointments.

While the Patient Transportation service makes healthcare accessible to patients who may be unable to drive or have limited mobility, Lifeline® is an emergency response system that provides instant access to emergency assistance and peace-of-mind for individuals who live alone.

In addition to the golf outing and golf ball drop, the Auxiliary also counts on sponsors to help make the event a success. To date, sponsors at the $5,000 “Top Flite” sponsorship level include Morris Hospital Medical Staff and Narvick Brothers Lumber/Concrete General Contractors. Grundy Bank is a sponsor at the $2,500 Eagle level. Sponsors at the $1,000 Driver level are Busey Bank, Low Voltage Solutions, Inc., U.S. Bank, and Young Company, LLC.

To make a reservation for golf or dinner, go to morrishospital.org/golf by September 9 or call the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Office at 815-705-7024. Chances for the helicopter ball drop can also be purchased on line, by mail or phone.