Morris Hospital Announces Volunteer Recruitment Fair

August 8, 2024, MORRIS, IL –Morris Hospital is hosting a volunteer recruitment fair on Monday, August 26, from 10-11:30 a.m. in conference room three on the lower lever of the hospital located at 150 W. High Street, Morris.

The fair provides an opportunity for individuals who are interested in learning more about volunteering at Morris Hospital to meet volunteers in various assignments.

At this time, the hospital is especially in need of volunteers for the gift shop, main reception desk and the surgical waiting room on a variety of shifts. Volunteer drivers and drivers’ assistants are also needed for the Patient Transportation program.

“Volunteers are an important part of Morris Hospital and how we serve our community,” says Karen Nowosielski, Manager of Volunteer Services at Morris Hospital. “When placing each volunteer in a position, we are committed to finding the best match based on the volunteer’s wishes, interests and availability, along with the needs of the hospital.”

In addition to attending new volunteer orientation, all volunteers receive training in order to carry out their specific respons

ibilities. Hospital volunteers are provided a uniform and picture identification badge to wear while performing volunteer duties. Morris Hospital provides volunteers complimentary flu shots, meals in the hospital on the day of service, as well as recognition for service hours.

“One of the greatest benefits that comes with volunteering is the opportunity to make friends and learn new skills,” says Nowosielski. “Our volunteers consider themselves a family, and they are wonderful people who want to make a difference in their community.”

For more information on the volunteer recruitment fair, call 815-705-7022.