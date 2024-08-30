Morris Hospital Announces Stroke Support Group

August 29, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting its Stroke Support Group on Tuesday, September 10, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital, 100 Gore Rd., Suite H, Morris. Individuals who have a history of stroke or any neurological event are invited to attend along with caregivers, spouses, and loved ones.

The Stroke Support Group meets quarterly with a goal of providing support and education while bringing together people who are facing similar issues..

Those planning to attend are asked to register online at www.morrishospital.org/events, or call Morris Hospital’s Speech Therapy Department at 815-705-7440.