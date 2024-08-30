Morris Hospital and Morris YMCA Team Up for Fall Prevention and Stroke Programs

August 29, 2024, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA have announced upcoming programs as part of their Healthy Happens Here series. Programs will be held at the Morris Community YMCA, 320 Wauponsee Street in downtown Morris and are free and open to the community.

On Thursday, September 12, Morris Hospital Physical Therapist Sarah Whiteside will talk about Fall Prevention from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Whiteside will discuss ways to prevent accidental falls in order to keep individuals safe at home and active in the community. Falls can be particularly dangerous for older adults, often causing fractures, hospitalization and disability.

On Tuesday, September 17, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Morris Hospital Registered Nurse Brenda Walsh will talk about stroke and how to prevent one from occurring. Since early identification and intervention is critical to the survival and outcome for someone experiencing a stroke, Walsh will also discuss stroke signs and symptoms, along with intervention and treatment.

To register for the free programs, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and look under the YMCA Healthy Happens Here event category.