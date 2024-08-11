Mobile Driver’s License & ID Legislation for Illinoisans Signed into Law

New technology will ensure privacy and safety for Illinois residents

Legislation enabling Illinois residents to start using mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs was signed into law today by Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced.

The bill is part of Giannoulias’ commitment to modernizing the office, while getting up to speed with other states that already have secure mobile driver’s license and state ID programs in place.

HB 4592 was sponsored by State Representative Kam Buckner (26th District-Chicago) and State Senator Michael Hastings (19th District-Frankfort). Giannoulias’ office is hoping to make mobile IDs available next year, but only after rigorous testing requirements are implemented and the highest standards of security are ensured.







“Whether it’s offering more services online or introducing products like mobile driver’s licenses and identification cards, we want to leverage new, secure technology to create efficiencies that better serve Illinoisians,” said Giannoulias, whose office pushed for the bill. “We’re excited to reach a point where we can implement mobile IDs in a manner that ensures our roads are safe and that the privacy of Illinoisans is protected, while still providing law enforcement, businesses and medical professionals, which rely on physical driver’s licenses and identification cards, the information they require.”

“Other states already have mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards, and this bill gives our residents the same ability to have a mobile card if they want one, while still providing them with the option of a traditional physical card,” Buckner said. “We can keep folks safe while providing them with the convenience and benefit of modern technology.”

“Mobile driver’s license and ID cards provide our residents with the option to protect their personal information,” Hastings said. “There is no reason age verification should require residents to disclose sensitive information such as their address when we have the technology available for mobile cards that allow for selective information disclosure.”

The legislation would not replace a physical driver’s licenses, but instead mobile IDs would act as a companion to a physical card. Illinois joins 12 other states that already offer mobile forms of identification (including bordering states – Iowa and Missouri), while at least 18 other states are currently working toward the implementation.

New technology allows for more privacy by allowing individuals to decide what personal

information they share via a contactless encrypted data exchange between their device

and the reader. Mobile IDs offer privacy control options that allow people to verify their

age when legally purchasing alcohol, cannabis or renting a car, while hiding other

personal information – like their address.







