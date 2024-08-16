REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232

Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On August 14, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

A thank-you card was received from retiring teacher Mary Schultz.

REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. She noted that enrollment is not yet complete for the year, although today it stands at 516 students.

Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer was unable to attend due to an athletic event. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues: