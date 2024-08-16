REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On August 14, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Mark Christenson; Marc Ellis; Tara Hansen; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor
ABSENT: None
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal
PUBLIC COMMENT
None
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
A thank-you card was received from retiring teacher Mary Schultz.
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read. She noted that enrollment is not yet complete for the year, although today it stands at 516 students.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.
Mr. Scheuer was unable to attend due to an athletic event. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
Mr. DeLong reported on the following issues:
- Summer Wrap-Up: Mr. DeLong reported that the Maintenance Staff has been very busy over the summer and is still wrapping up a few projects. Jack Connor laid 16 new vinyl plank floors; the science lab was updated with all new cabinetry, 3 new sinks, new plumbing and concrete countertops; the plumbing and ventilation project was completed in the restrooms; potholes were fixed in the back parking lot; we are looking at replacing landscaping in the front of the school; and the roof was repaired over the summer. So far, with several good rains, there have been no leaks.
- Mr. DeLong received the results from our 10-year Health/Life Safety Inspection this week and he is still reviewing it. He stated that the projected cost to fix the Category A items (which need to be addressed within one calendar year) are approximately $550,000; however, $370,000 of that cost was for the roof repair, which has already been addressed.
- Mr. DeLong and Mrs. Schultz have met twice with the architects regarding the longevity study. The final results of this study are expected in September.
- Mr. DeLong thanked Mrs. Schultz and Mr. Bennett-Tejes for their hard work in getting all open positions filled before the start of school this year, as well as the Maintenance staff for all of their hard work in getting the campus ready for school in time this summer.
- Mr. DeLong reported that Arbor Management has been bought out by Whitson Culinary Group, which is a much larger corporation. He expects no big changes currently, but anticipates that there may be improvements down the road with what the cafeteria may be able to offer our students.
- Mr. DeLong has been attending meetings on the proposed new windfarm recently. These meetings are with the Livingston County Zoning Board and they are meeting again Thursday evening, hopefully for an approval vote.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
- Minutes of the June 12, 2024 Regular Monthly Meeting
- Bills
- Approve Resignation, Randy Fontaine, Custodian
- Approve Resignation, Starla Farmer, 8th Grade ELA/SS Teacher
- Approve Resignation, Kelley Turner, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Elizabeth Beyer, 8th Grade ELA/SS Teacher
- Approve Employment, Kaylee Roether, 7th Grade Math/Science Teacher
- Approve Employment, Ashley Jensen, 1st Grade Teacher
- Approve Employment, Catie Wilkey, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Lauren Arnold, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Elizabeth Beyer, “B” Softball Coach
- Approve Employment, Kara Stork, Assistant Cross Country Coach
- Approve Employment, Brianna Woodford, Custodian
- Approve Employment, Lauren Arnold, Paraprofessional
- Approve Employment, Karen Donovan, Substitute Paraprofessional
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong held the first reading of the proposed 2024-25 Budget. He is expecting a deficit of ($182,745) mostly due to the fact that we used existing funds to pay for the roof repair this summer, which was nearly $385,000. This budget will be on display in the District Office until the September 12th meeting, where he will request final approval and adoption.
Annually, we are mandated to approve the Serious Safety Hazard Designation and Verify that it Remains Unchanged.
Mr. DeLong reported that we need to set the Public Hearing for Budget Approval for September 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., prior to the Regular Monthly Meeting.