The MVK Seniors met Tuesday August 20, 2024 at the Mazon American Legion Hall.

Acting President Robin Homerding thanked the CNN (Community Nutrition Network)

Lisa for the lunch from “The Upper Crust”, in Yorkville and our volunteers who helped serve the meal. The Pledge of Allegiance was said and a silent prayer for the ill, deceased members and others, firefighters, police officers, firemen, EMTs, military

stationed all over the world, and Elected Officials

Happy Birthday was sung to Carl Johnson, Nancy Johnson, Ron Lapka, Robert Matzen, Terry Nicols Schmidt, and Joe Sereno. The door prizes were won by Judy Shelton, June Elam ,and Carol Clements.

There was no Old or New business.The Secretary’s Report was read by Acting President Robin Homerding and the Treasurer’s Report by Shirley Peterson. Reports were approved by Shirley Matzen and 2nd by Betty Robinson.

Motion to adjourn the meeting by Carol Clements and 2nd by Carol Bryant. The next meeting will be on Tuesday September 17, 2024 with Euchre starting

at 10:30 and Bingo following the business meeting. Anyone 60 or older is invited to join us for a small donation. Please be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) and make a reservation.