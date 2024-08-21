The Livingston County HCE (Home, Community, and Education Association) have awarded two $1,000.00 student scholarships for 2024.

They have been awarded to Kari Leman of Forrest and Carene Campbell of Fairbury.

Kari is a 2024 graduate of Prairie Central High School. She will be attending Illinois State University majoring in Nursing with a minor in Spanish. Her parents are Phil and Charlotte Leman.

Carene is a 2021 graduate of Prairie Central High School majoring in Speech Language Pathology/ Communication Sciences and Disorders at Illinois State University. Her parents are George and Shawn Campbell.

The scholarship is open to any student who has graduated or will graduate from a Livingston County High School or who resides in Livingston County prior to college or university attendance. They must be enrolling as a full time student in an accredited 2 or 4 year college. For more information contact Shirley Meenen at 815-657-8385 or your guidance councilor at your school.