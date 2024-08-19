LIVINGSTON COUNTY CORONER

NEWS RELEASE

On August 18, 2024 at approximately 12:49 a.m. a rural Fairbury man was killed in a one car motor vehicle crash that happened at E. 900 N Road and 2300 East Rd. in rural Fairbury. The deceased was Brandon McCaughn, age 29. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The vehicle he was driving was traveling north bound on N 2300 East road and failed to navigate the 90 degree turn at E 900 North Road and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:08 a.m.

The Livingston County Sheriff Office and Livingston County Coroner’s office are investigating the incident.