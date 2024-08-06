Kankakee Community College is inviting area employers to participate in the Fall 2024 Job Fair, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at KCC.

“This free event provides businesses with an opportunity to connect with potential employees,” said Cesar Avalos, KCC coordinator of career services. At the event, employers can get their name out as a workplace, while also conducting informal pre-screening interviews for full and part-time positions, Avalos said.

There is no cost to have a table. The employer registration form is at www.kcc.edu/jobfair<http://www.kcc.edu/jobfair>.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.

The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.