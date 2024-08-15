Aug 14 Boys Baseball

Seneca 6 @ GSWB 12

In their home opener, Kash Olsen got the nod on the bump. After a couple of walks, and fielders choice, the Lions trailed 1-0 entering the bottom half of the 1st. However, the Lions capitalized on a couple of Raider errors and scored 2 on an RBI double from Grady Phillips. Over the next few innings, the Lions would extend their lead to 9-1. However in the 6th, Seneca cut the lead to 9-6, but GSWB held on for the 12-6 win. Kash Kerner earned the win in relief, striking out 4 over 4 innings pitched. Tyler Hill made a big play defensively in left field for GSWB. Kash Olsen, Kash Kerner, Falling Stein, and Ryan Male each collected multiple hits for GSWB. Kerner collected 5 RBI while Olsen scored 4 runs. GSWB travels to conference rival Dwight on Thursday.