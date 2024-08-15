Aug 14 Boys Baseball

Seneca 6 @ GSWB 12

In their home opener, Kash Olsen got the nod on the bump.  After a couple of walks, and fielders choice, the Lions trailed 1-0 entering the bottom half of the 1st.  However, the Lions capitalized on a couple of Raider errors and scored 2 on an RBI double from Grady Phillips.  Over the next few innings, the Lions would extend their lead to 9-1.  However in the 6th, Seneca cut the lead to 9-6, but GSWB held on for the 12-6 win.  Kash Kerner earned the win in relief, striking out 4 over 4 innings pitched.  Tyler Hill made a big play defensively in left field for GSWB.  Kash Olsen, Kash Kerner, Falling Stein, and Ryan Male each collected multiple hits for GSWB.  Kerner collected 5 RBI while Olsen scored 4 runs.  GSWB travels to conference rival Dwight on Thursday.
