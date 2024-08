Grundy County Coroner’s Office

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office has completed the death investigation of Terry A. Barnett, Jr., who died in the parking lot of Canalport Park, 311 W. Illinois Avenue in Morris on 08/08/2024.

After reviewing the reports from the Forensic Autopsy, Toxicology, scene investigation and additional reports from other agencies, Mr. Barnett’s cause of death was determined to be a Gunshot Wound of The Head and the Manner of His Death has been ruled a Suicide.