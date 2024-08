Grundy County Coroner’s Office

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is confirming his office is investigating a death of a female found Friday(8/30/24 ) early evening.

The coroner’s office was notified at 1842 hours of a body being found in the 900 block area of Twilight Drive.

No further details will be released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

