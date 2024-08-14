Grundy County Coroner’s Office

John W. Callahan, Coroner

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office is investigating an occupational death that occurred early Monday morning, 08/12/2024 in the 800 block of Railway Court in Minooka.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. a passerby who was on his way to work at a nearby business, observed a male lying unresponsive on the ground behind a semi tractor and trailer in the roadway.

Minooka Police Department and Minooka Fire Protection District responded to the scene and determined that the male had no signs of life.

Jaime A. Olave, 51, an Aurora, IL resident was pronounced deceased on scene by the Coroner’s Office at 5:17 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Olave, who was a truck driver, was likely inspecting the load in the back of a trailer and holding on to the trailer safety strap, when the strap broke and caused Olave to fall backwards on the pavement, striking his head.

An Autopsy was performed Tuesday morning and preliminary findings revealed severe head trauma, which was consistent with a fall.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office, Minooka Police Department and OSHA.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.