Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office is investigating an industrial incident that occurred at Ritchie Brothers located off Gore Road in Morris.

Callahan’s Office was notified by Morris Hospital ER of the death. Preliminary investigation indicates 33-year-old Steven W. Hurst of Trenton, Missouri was loading a dump truck onto a transport trailer when the incident occurred. There was no one with Mr. Hurst at the time of the incident, therefore it is unclear at this time exactly what happened. However, it appears Mr. Hurst became entrapped between the trailer and the truck being loaded. He was freed by an employee of Ritchie Brothers and transported to Morris Hospital by Morris EMS. Mr. Hurst worked for a transportation company in Tennessee.

This incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and OSHA.