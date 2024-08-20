The Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) is pleased to welcome MaryAnn Martinez as the new Business Director. MaryAnn has over ten years of community and government relations experience at both a state and federal level. MaryAnn has a Master in Public Administration and also teaches public administration at Aurora University.

Nancy Norton, GEDC President & CEO, commented, “It is great that we can attract someone with MaryAnn’s background and experience to join our team. She has dedicated her professional career to community service, and we are looking forward to her bringing that same passion to economic development in Grundy County.”

Martinez began her new position on August 19. Martinez stated, “I look forward to learning from and collaborating with all of the talented professionals working to ensure a bright future for Grundy County’s economy and its businesses.” Martinez lives in Minooka with her husband.