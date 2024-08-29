Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Dwight, Illinois will be hosting a “Trivia Time” on Sunday, September 15, 2024 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in their Parish Hall. A free will donation lunch will begin at 12:00 noon. They invite the community to participate with them. Trivia questions are taken from various sources.

Tickets are $10 per person, and you will be assigned to a table, or $50 to reserve a table for yourself and 6 friends. Snacks and prizes are included with your ticket.

Please contact Emmanuel Lutheran Church 815-584-3433 or emmanueldwight@gmail.com to reserve a spot and make payment arrangements.



ALL ticket proceeds will go to Redeeming Life Outreach Ministry’s Northern Illinois District Expansion – a maternity home for women and child before and after birth. Their mission is to preserve life by serving single pregnant women who lack the support of a loving, caring, Christ-centered home and family. For more information, please visit rlom.org/expansion.