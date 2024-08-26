Emergency blood shortage: Severe weather further strains Red Cross blood supply

Communities encouraged to stay ready, give blood or platelets during National Preparedness Month

Aug. 26, 2024 — The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation's blood supply. Those in unaffected areas are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Weather in recent weeks has added to the summer shortfall in donations by forcing the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives throughout the country, many of which were caused by Debby, causing approximately 1,500 lifesaving blood products to go uncollected. Annually, severe weather − such as blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes − impacts about 90,000 blood donations made to the Red Cross. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients.

Make plans to donate blood to ensure lifesaving medical care is not impacted. First-time donors and those who give regularly are critical to blood supply recovery.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

BE READY FOR EMERGENCIES September is National Preparedness Month, and a strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies. As disasters occur more often and become more powerful due to the climate crisis, the Red Cross also encourages people to get their households ready for emergencies. This year the country has already seen the earliest Category 5 storm ever recorded with Hurricane Beryl, and wildfires have burned 2.7 million more acres compared to all of 2023.

redcross.org/hazardmap and then download the free Red Cross Emergency App for step-by-step guidance, real-time weather alerts and expert preparedness and safety advice in both English and Spanish. Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, often without warning. Get ready by making a plan to stay safe, gathering important supplies and knowing how you’ll stay connected. To learn what disasters may affect your community, visitand then download the freefor step-by-step guidance, real-time weather alerts and expert preparedness and safety advice in both English and Spanish

