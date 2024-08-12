The Dwight Historical Society is delighted to welcome the Irish band Turas for the opening of the new exhibit “From the Emerald Isle to the Prairieland” on Sunday, August 18. Turas is composed of 6 musicians playing traditional Irish music on a variety of instruments. The band will perform from 3 pm – 4:30 pm on the patio of the Historic Depot. Some seating will be available, but it might be advisable to bring a lawn chair.

The festivities begin inside the Historic Depot at 2 pm when Dwight locals will share stories about their Irish ancestors who settled in and around Dwight. At 3 pm, light refreshments will be available while guests tour the Irish exhibit inside and enjoy the band outside.

This event is free and open to the public.