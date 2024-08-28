Aug 28 – DTHS Volleyball:

On Monday 8/26, the Lady Trojans played the Tri-point Chargers. Lady Trojans won in 2 sets 25-13, 25-7

On Tuesday 8/27, the Lady Trojans played Streator. Lady Trojans lost in 2 sets, 10-25 and 15-25.

The Freshman volleyball team opened their season with a big win against Streator High School. 25-23, 25-16 Callie Robison led the team with 10 service points, and 3 kills. Olivia Buck and Reagan Brown and Kaitlyn Todd each had 2 kills. Olivia Buck had 4 assists.

The Lady Trojans will be in action at home tonight against Reed Custer with the Freshman team kicking off at 5pm, JV at 6pm and Varsity at 7pm