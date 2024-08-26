DTHS Annual Athletic Passes For Sale Individual Pass- $70 Family Pass- $125 (Pass Holder, Spouse & Children)

Passes will be sold tonight at the Volleyball and Football Green and White games. Please find Mr. DeLong.

Passes will also be sold at the DTHS Main Office for the next couple of weeks.

Only cash will be accepted.

Passes are valid for all regular season home events. Passes not valid for tournaments.

Free admission for Seniors age 62 and above for regular season home events. (Tournament games not included)