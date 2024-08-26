You know them, you love them, you wear them with pride. Whether you’ve got one to wear each day of the week, enough that you’ve made your own American Red Cross T-shirt quilt, or will start your collection with your upcoming blood donation, you can show the world that it’s possible to make a positive difference with one simple act.

Come to give blood Sept. 1–15 and you’ll get an EXCLUSIVE Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last!

There’s currently an emergency blood shortage so every blood donation counts. Don’t miss out on this chance to show off your new donor merch and inspire others to donate, too!