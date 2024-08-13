Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Cow and Calf

1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

2nd – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Bull Calf

1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Heifer Calf

1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

2nd – Allison A Scherr, Fairbury, IL

3rd – Taylor Heidenreich, Anxona, IL

4th – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL

5th – Boston A Lewis, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Champion. Angus Female

1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Charolais Females/Breeding – Charolais Heifer, Class 3

1st – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Charolais Females/Breeding – Champion Charolais Female

1st – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 1

1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 2

1st – Adelyn Karstensen, Grant Park, IL

2nd – Austin W Taylor, STREATOR, IL

3rd – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 3

1st – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL

2nd – Delaney Karstensen, Grant Park, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Champion Hereford Female

1st – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Hereford Female

1st – Adelyn Karstensen, Grant Park, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 1

1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 2

1st – Charlee L Muir, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 3

1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Champion Shorthorn Female

1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Shorthorn Female

1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 1

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

3rd – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL

4th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL

5th – Aidan Moran, South Elgin, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 2

1st – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Jacob J Moran, South Elgin, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 3

1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

2nd – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL

3rd – Emory Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Champion Simmental Female

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Simmental Female

1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 1

1st – Allison A Scherr, Fairbury, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 2

1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 3

1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Breeds Aged Cow

1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Champion AOB Female

1st – Allison A Scherr, Fairbury, IL

Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Reserve Champ AOB Female

1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 1

1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

2nd – Taylor Heidenreich, Anxona, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 2

1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 3

1st – Addison Gall, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Champion Crossbred Female

1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Crossbred Female

1st – Addison Gall, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Market Heifer – Market Heifer

1st – Adelyn Karstensen, Grant Park, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Angus Steer Lightweight

1st – Anna Gall, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Charolais Steer, Medium

1st – Austin W Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Lightweight

1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Medium weight

1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Heavyweight

1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Lightweight

1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Simmental Steer, Lightweight

1st – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Simmental Steer, Medium Wt

1st – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Simmental Steer, Heavy

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

3rd – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – All Other Breeds Steer – Mediu

1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Xbred and all other Steer, Lt

1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL

2nd – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Xbred and all other Steer, Med

1st – Abigail Gall, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Xbred and all other Steer, Hvy

1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Angus Steer

1st – Anna Gall, Odell, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Charolais Steer

1st – Austin W Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Hereford Steer

1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Hereford Steer

1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Shorthorn Steer

1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Simmental Steer

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Res.Champion Simmental Steer

1st – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion AOB Steer

1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Crossbred Steer

1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL

Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Crossbred Steer

1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Champion Female Overall

1st – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Res.Champion Female Overall

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Grand Champion Steer

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Reserve Champion Steer

1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Pee Wee Showmanship, under 6 y

1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Jr. Showmanship (12 yr & under

1st – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

Beef Cattle – Champions – Senior Showmanship (ages 13-20

1st – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Placing on Hoof

1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

3rd – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL

4th – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL

5th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Rate of Gain

1st – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL

2nd – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

3rd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

4th – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL

5th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Champion Rate of Gain

1st – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL

Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Grooming and Presentation

1st – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL

2nd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL

3rd – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL

4th – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL

5th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL

3rd – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Ayrshire

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – All Other Breeds

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Jersey

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Holstein

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Aryshire

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – All Other Breeds

1st – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Aryshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Summer Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Summer Yearling Heifer – Aryshire

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – All Other Breeds

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

2nd – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Jersey

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Holstein

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Ayrshire

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – All Other Breeds

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – 2 Year Old Cow and Older – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – 2 Year Old Cow and Older – Ayrshire

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Jersey

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Holstein

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Milking Shorthorn

1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Ayrshire

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – All Other Breeds

1st – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Dairy Cattle – Championships – Junior Champion Female

1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Championships – Reserve Jr Champion Female

1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Championships – Grand Champion Female

1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL

Dairy Cattle – Championships – Reserve Champion Female

1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL

Dairy Cattle – Championships – Pee Wee Showmanship (Under 6 )

1st – Evan Mackinson, ,

2nd – Milton Deany, ,

Dairy Cattle – Championships – Dairy Showmanship (under 20yr)

1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire – Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Dorset – Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire- Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Sophia Frerichs, DANFORTH, IL

3rd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

4th – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL

5th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Southdown- Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

4th – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Crossbred and Grade- Jr. Ewe L

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

3rd – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

4th – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL

5th – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL

6th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

7th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds- Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire – Senior Ewe Lamb

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Dorset- Senior Ewe Lamb

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire- Senior Ewe Lamb

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Southdown- Senior Ewe Lamb

1st – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

2nd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

3rd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

4th – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Crossbred and Grade- Senior Ew

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

4th – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

5th – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL

6th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds- Senior Ewe L

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ewe Lamb

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ewe La

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Shropshire – Junior Ram Lamb

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Dorset – Junior Ram Lamb

1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Hampshire – Junior Ram Lamb

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL

3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Southdown – Junior Ram Lamb

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

3rd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade – Junior Ram

1st – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL

2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

3rd – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

4th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds – Junior Ram

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Junior Ram Lamb

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Reserve Champion Junior Ram La

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Shropshire – Senior Ram Lamb

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Dorset- Senior Ram Lamb

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Southdown- Senior Ram Lamb

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade- Senior Ram L

1st – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds- Senior Ram L

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ram Lamb

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ram La

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Shropshire – Breeding Pen

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Dorset- Breeding Pen

1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Hampshire- Breeding Pen

1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

2nd – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Southdown- Breeding Pen

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

3rd – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Crossbred and Grade- Breeding

1st – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL

2nd – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

3rd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – All Other Breeds- Breeding Pen

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Grand Champion Breeding Pen

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Reserve Champion Breeding Pen

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Shropshire – Yearling Ewe

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Dorset- Yearling Ewe

1st – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Hampshire- Yearling Ewe

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

3rd – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL

4th – CHARLOTTE FRERICHS, DANFORTH, IL

5th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Southdown- Yearling Ewe

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Sophia Frerichs, DANFORTH, IL

4th – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

5th – CHARLOTTE FRERICHS, DANFORTH, IL

6th – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

7th – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Crossbred and Grade- Yearling

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL

3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

4th – Sophia Frerichs, DANFORTH, IL

5th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

6th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – All Other Breeds- Yearling Ewe

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

3rd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

4th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Grand Champion Yearling Ewe

1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Reserve Champion Yearling Ewe

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Shropshire – Pr of Ewe Lambs

1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Dorset – Pr of Ewe Lambs

1st – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Hampshire – Pr of Ewe Lambs

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Southdown – Pr of Ewe Lambs

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Crossbred and Grade – Pr of Ew

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL

4th – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL

5th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – All Other Breeds – Pr of Ewe L

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

2nd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Grand Champion Pr of Ewe Lambs

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Reserve Champion Pr. of Ewe La

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight A

1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

3rd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

4th – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

5th – Jaxton Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL

6th – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight B

1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

2nd – CHARLOTTE FRERICHS, DANFORTH, IL

3rd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

4th – Briana R Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

5th – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight A

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

3rd – Coy R Rudisill, Milford, IL

4th – Paige M Martin, Bloomington, IL

5th – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

6th – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

7th – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight B

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

2nd – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

3rd – Paige M Martin, Bloomington, IL

4th – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

5th – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Wether

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Champion Market Wether

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Lightweight A

1st – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL

2nd – Brookston Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL

3rd – Brookston Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Lightweight B

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

2nd – Coy R Rudisill, Milford, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

4th – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Heavyweight A

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

2nd – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

3rd – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

4th – Briana R Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe Heavyweight B

1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL

Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Market Ewe

1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Lt. Wt.

1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

2nd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

3rd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

4th – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

5th – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Heavyweight

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

2nd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Paige M Martin, Bloomington, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Ewe Pair, Lightweight

1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

2nd – Brookston Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Market Ewe Pair, Heavy

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

2nd – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Champion Market Pair

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

Sheep – Market Pen – Reserve Market Pair

1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Lightw

1st – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Heavyw

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

3rd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Ligh

1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

2nd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Heav

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Rate of Gain, I

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

3rd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Grooming and Presen

1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL

3rd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

Sheep – Showmanship – PeeWee Showmanship (under 6)

1st – Kendall Earing, ,

Sheep – Showmanship – Jr Showmanship(12 yrs & under)

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Sheep – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year

1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL

Sheep – Showmanship – Old Timer Showmanship (Adult)

1st – Bonnie Davis, ,

Sheep – Showmanship – Novice-Jr. Age-1st time CJF

1st – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL

Sheep – Costume – Costume Lead 8-14 yrs old

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

2nd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL

3rd – Coy R Rudisill, Milford, IL

4th – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

5th – Briana R Boguszewski, Cullom, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 1

1st – Mollie Willis, Greenview, IL

2nd – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL

3rd – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL

4th – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 2

1st – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL

2nd – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

3rd – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

4th – Garret Tammen, Danforth, IL

5th – Luke Willis, Greenview, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 3

1st – Brooke Smith, Chebanse, IL

2nd – Kolin T Siedentop, Gardner, IL

3rd – Parker G Scherr, Fairbury, IL

4th – Luke Willis, Greenview, IL

5th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 4

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Caisen Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

3rd – Emma McDonald, Gardner, IL

4th – Liliana C Stork, EMINGTON, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 5

1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL

2nd – Eli M Earing, Lexington, IL

3rd – Brynner Dietz, Cullom, IL

4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 6

1st – Parker Smith, Chebanse, IL

2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

3rd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

4th – Ben Austin, Emington, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 7

1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

2nd – Addison Gall, Odell, IL

3rd – Macie Willis, Greenview, IL

4th – Lane Kaisner, Gridley, IL

5th – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 8

1st – Parker Smith, Chebanse, IL

2nd – Caisen Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

3rd – Corbin DeGolyer, Williamsport, IN

4th – Garret Tammen, Danforth, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 9

1st – Bronx Yantis, Piper City, IL

2nd – Addison Gall, Odell, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

4th – Addison L Hassinger, Pontiac, IL

5th – Charlotte Austin, Emington, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 10

1st – Parker Smith, Chebanse, IL

2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 11

1st – Corbin DeGolyer, Williamsport, IN

2nd – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

3rd – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrows 12

1st – Adalynn Dietz, Cullom, IL

2nd – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrow 13

1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL

Swine – Barrows – Barrow 14

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 1

1st – Miranda Kaisner, Gridley, IL

2nd – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL

3rd – Liliana C Stork, EMINGTON, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 2

1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

2nd – Garret Tammen, Danforth, IL

3rd – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

4th – Olivia Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 3

1st – Parker G Scherr, Fairbury, IL

2nd – Brynner Dietz, Cullom, IL

3rd – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 4

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL

3rd – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL

4th – Brock Mitchell, Verona, IL

5th – Macie Willis, Greenview, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 5

1st – Gwen M Siedentop, Gardner, IL

2nd – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 6

1st – Brock Mitchell, Verona, IL

2nd – Caisen Ohrt, Kankakee, IL

3rd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 7

1st – Gwen M Siedentop, Gardner, IL

2nd – Abi R Siedentop, Gardner, IL

3rd – Abi R Siedentop, Gardner, IL

4th – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL

5th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 8

1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

2nd – Addison L Hassinger, Pontiac, IL

3rd – Adalynn Dietz, Cullom, IL

4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Pee Wee Showmanship (under 6)

1st – Ephraim McWilliams, ,

2nd – Savannah Cavanagh, ,

Swine – Showmanship – Novice Showmanship – Jr Aged

1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Jr Showmanship (12 yrs & under

1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL

Swine – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year

1st – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrow 1

1st – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

3rd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrows, 2

1st – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Gilt

1st – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Production Feeder Pig – ADG on Best Pair of Prod. Pigs

1st – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL

2nd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL

3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL

4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Swine – Champions – Champion Market Gilt

1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL

Swine – Champions – Reserve Champion Market Gilt

1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Intermediate Buck

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Intermediate Doe

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Junior Buck

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Junior Doe

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Champion Californian

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Californian – Res. Champion Californian

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Senior Buck

1st – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

3rd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Senior Doe

1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Buck

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Doe

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

4th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Buck

1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Doe

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Champion Utility

1st – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Utility Type – Res. Champion Utility

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Buck

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Doe

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Buck

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Doe

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Champion Mini Rex

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Mini Rex – Res. Champion Mini Rex

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Buck

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Doe

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Buck Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Doe Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Champion Fancy

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Res. Champion Fancy

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Rabbits – Meat Types – Meat Pen-3 rab. not over 5.5#

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

3rd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

4th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Meat Types – Single Fryer (3.5 – 5.5#)

1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

4th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL

Rabbits – Champions – Best Rabbit of Show

1st – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – Champions – Best Opposite

1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL

Rabbits – My Favorite Rabbit – My Favorite Rabbit

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Blooming Plant

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Potted Herb

1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Cactus Garden

1st – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Terrarium

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Three or more varieties, potte

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Hanging Plant

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Succulents

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

2nd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL

Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best of Class – Potted Plant

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Achillela or “Yarrow”

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Althea or “Rose of Sharon”

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Amaryllis (Surprise Lily)

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Bachelor Buttons

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Balsam

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Begonia, Fiberous

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Butterfly Bush

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Calibrachoa

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Canna

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Chrysanthemum

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Cockscomb – large

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Coleus – in water

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

4th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Coneflower

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

4th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

5th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

6th – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

7th – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

8th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Coreopsis

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Cosmos – any color

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

4th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Daisy – Gerbera

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Daisy, other, not listed

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Dianthus or “Pinks”

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Geranium

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Gladiolus, single spike, any

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

4th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Heliotrope

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Hibiscus

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Hydrangea

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Impatiens

1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lantana

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lavendar

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, Hosta

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, colored day lily

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, any other kind not liste

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, Large

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, medium

1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, small

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Periwinkle (Vinca)

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, double, any color

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL

3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

5th – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, single, any color

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL

5th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

6th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, variegated,any color

1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL

4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

5th – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Phlox, hardy

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Shrub Rose

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Rudbeckia

1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

4th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

5th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Russian Sage

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Salvia, blue or white

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Salvia, red

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Sedum

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Sunflower

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Verbena

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, large 3″+ diameter

1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, medium 1.5-3″ diameter

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

4th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

5th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, small, under 1.5″ diam

1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL

2nd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

4th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Any Other Flower,not listed ab

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Specimens – Best of Class- Specimen

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Cosmos

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Marigold, any size

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Zinnias, any size

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangements in Shades of Red

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Dining Table Centerpiece

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Mixed Flowers – 5 types

1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Seashell

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Miniature Arrangement (Max 5″)

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Pitcher

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – All Green Arrangement in Green

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arr with Religious Accent

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Red, White, and Blue Arrangeme

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Arr Using Roadside Flowers

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

3rd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Open Entry Arrangement

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Floriculture – Arrangements – Best of Class – Arrangement

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Floriculture – Garden Produce – Vegetable Display,w/edible veg

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Cake/Pie – Decorated Cake

1st – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Cookies – Drop Cookies

1st – Alexis J Taylor, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Cookies – Bar Cookies, Baked

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Jewelry

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Mosaic, Stone, Seed, Bead, etc

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Ceramics, fired greenware

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Crocheting

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

2nd – Cadence Schmohe, ,

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Embroidery/Crewel

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Counted Cross Stitch

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Latch Hook

1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Soft Sculpture Dolls, Stuffed

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Suncatchers

1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Sketches or Cartoon,Grade Scho

1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL

2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Sketches or Cartoons, High Sch

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Scratch Art

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Decorative Painting

1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc. Art, Grade School

1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc Art, Grades 6,7,8

1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc. Art, High School

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

2nd – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Scenery Photo-13 yrs&under

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Animal/Wildlife Photo-14-20yrs

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Scenery Photo – 14-20 yrs

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class, grade school

1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class, grades 6, 7, 8

1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class high school

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

2nd – Cadence Schmohe, ,

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Entmology

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Rocks/Minerals

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Dolls

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Miniatures

1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Any Other Collections

1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Best of Class – Best of Class–Foods

1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL

Domestic Arts-Junior – Best of Class – Best of Class Arts, Crafts, Co

1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Breads – Quick Breads

1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Breads – Yeast Breads(bread,dinner roll

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Candy – Old Fashioned Fudge, Divinity

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Vegetables

1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Counted Cross Stitch

1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL

2nd – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Knitting, Afghans

1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Any Other Crocheted Item

1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Original Art – Oil

1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Original Art – Acrylic

1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Christmas Tree Ornaments

1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL

2nd – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Open Class

1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Friends and Family

1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Hand Spun Yarn

1st – Cathy Gipp, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Hand Spun Garment

1st – Cathy Gipp, Cullom, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Champions – Best of Class Foods

1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL

Domestic Arts-Senior – Champions – Best of Class Handicrafts

1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL

