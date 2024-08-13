Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Cow and Calf
1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
2nd – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Bull Calf
1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Junior Heifer Calf
1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
2nd – Allison A Scherr, Fairbury, IL
3rd – Taylor Heidenreich, Anxona, IL
4th – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL
5th – Boston A Lewis, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Angus Females/Breeding – Champion. Angus Female
1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Charolais Females/Breeding – Charolais Heifer, Class 3
1st – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Charolais Females/Breeding – Champion Charolais Female
1st – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 1
1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 2
1st – Adelyn Karstensen, Grant Park, IL
2nd – Austin W Taylor, STREATOR, IL
3rd – Lincoln Steiner, Buckley, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Hereford Heifer, Class 3
1st – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL
2nd – Delaney Karstensen, Grant Park, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Champion Hereford Female
1st – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Hereford Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Hereford Female
1st – Adelyn Karstensen, Grant Park, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 1
1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 2
1st – Charlee L Muir, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Shorthorn Heifer, Class 3
1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Champion Shorthorn Female
1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Shorthorn Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Shorthorn Female
1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 1
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
3rd – Kipten Steiner, Buckley, IL
4th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL
5th – Aidan Moran, South Elgin, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 2
1st – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Jacob J Moran, South Elgin, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Simmental Heifer, Class 3
1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
2nd – Jacson Muir, Odell, IL
3rd – Emory Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Champion Simmental Female
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Simmental Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Simmental Female
1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 1
1st – Allison A Scherr, Fairbury, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 2
1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Br Heifer, Class 3
1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – All Other Breeds Aged Cow
1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Champion AOB Female
1st – Allison A Scherr, Fairbury, IL
Beef Cattle – All Other Breeds Females/Breed – Reserve Champ AOB Female
1st – Avery Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 1
1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
2nd – Taylor Heidenreich, Anxona, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 2
1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Crossbred Heifer, class 3
1st – Addison Gall, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Champion Crossbred Female
1st – Abbie Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Crossbred Females/Breeding – Reserve Champ Crossbred Female
1st – Addison Gall, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Market Heifer – Market Heifer
1st – Adelyn Karstensen, Grant Park, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Angus Steer Lightweight
1st – Anna Gall, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Charolais Steer, Medium
1st – Austin W Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Lightweight
1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Medium weight
1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Hereford Steer, Heavyweight
1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Shorthorn Steer, Lightweight
1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Simmental Steer, Lightweight
1st – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Simmental Steer, Medium Wt
1st – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Simmental Steer, Heavy
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
3rd – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – All Other Breeds Steer – Mediu
1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Xbred and all other Steer, Lt
1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL
2nd – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Xbred and all other Steer, Med
1st – Abigail Gall, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Xbred and all other Steer, Hvy
1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Angus Steer
1st – Anna Gall, Odell, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Charolais Steer
1st – Austin W Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Hereford Steer
1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Hereford Steer
1st – Carly R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Shorthorn Steer
1st – Austin Underwood, Grand Ridge, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Simmental Steer
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Res.Champion Simmental Steer
1st – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion AOB Steer
1st – Owen R Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Champion Crossbred Steer
1st – Helena M Woods, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Steers (All Breeds) – Reserve Champ Crossbred Steer
1st – Jake W Kocher, Gilman, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Champion Female Overall
1st – Cole Rapp, Pontiac, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Res.Champion Female Overall
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Grand Champion Steer
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Reserve Champion Steer
1st – Cody R Taylor, STREATOR, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Pee Wee Showmanship, under 6 y
1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Jr. Showmanship (12 yr & under
1st – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
Beef Cattle – Champions – Senior Showmanship (ages 13-20
1st – Josie E Hart, Cornell, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Placing on Hoof
1st – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
3rd – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL
4th – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL
5th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Rate of Gain
1st – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL
2nd – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
3rd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
4th – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL
5th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Champion Rate of Gain
1st – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL
Beef Cattle – Production Steers – Grooming and Presentation
1st – Clara M Chappell, Bourbonnais, IL
2nd – Elliott S Cox, Buckingham, IL
3rd – Easton A Cox, Buckingham, IL
4th – Mitchell Woods, Kempton, IL
5th – Adleigh Corrigan, Seneca, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL
3rd – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – Ayrshire
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Heifer Calf – All Other Breeds
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Jersey
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Holstein
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – Aryshire
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Intermediate Heifer Calf – All Other Breeds
1st – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Heifer Calf – Aryshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Summer Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Summer Yearling Heifer – Aryshire
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Yearling Heifer – All Other Breeds
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Senior Yearling Heifer – Aryshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
2nd – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Jersey
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Holstein
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – Ayrshire
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Junior Champions – All Other Breeds
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – 2 Year Old Cow and Older – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – 2 Year Old Cow and Older – Ayrshire
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Jersey
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Holstein
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Milking Shorthorn
1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – Ayrshire
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Breed Champion Cows – All Other Breeds
1st – Holden Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Dairy Cattle – Championships – Junior Champion Female
1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Championships – Reserve Jr Champion Female
1st – Cameron Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Championships – Grand Champion Female
1st – Owen Halpin, Buckingham, IL
Dairy Cattle – Championships – Reserve Champion Female
1st – Isaac Mackinson, Pontiac, IL
Dairy Cattle – Championships – Pee Wee Showmanship (Under 6 )
1st – Evan Mackinson, ,
2nd – Milton Deany, ,
Dairy Cattle – Championships – Dairy Showmanship (under 20yr)
1st – Bode Hoffman, Herscher, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire – Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Dorset – Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire- Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Sophia Frerichs, DANFORTH, IL
3rd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
4th – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL
5th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Southdown- Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
4th – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Crossbred and Grade- Jr. Ewe L
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
3rd – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
4th – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL
5th – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL
6th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
7th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds- Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Sheep – Junior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Jr. Ewe Lamb
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Shropshire – Senior Ewe Lamb
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Dorset- Senior Ewe Lamb
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Hampshire- Senior Ewe Lamb
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Southdown- Senior Ewe Lamb
1st – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
2nd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
3rd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
4th – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Crossbred and Grade- Senior Ew
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
4th – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
5th – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL
6th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – All Other Breeds- Senior Ewe L
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ewe Lamb
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Senior Ewe Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ewe La
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Shropshire – Junior Ram Lamb
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Dorset – Junior Ram Lamb
1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Hampshire – Junior Ram Lamb
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL
3rd – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Southdown – Junior Ram Lamb
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
3rd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade – Junior Ram
1st – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL
2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
3rd – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
4th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds – Junior Ram
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Junior Ram Lamb
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
Sheep – Junior Ram Lamb – Reserve Champion Junior Ram La
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Shropshire – Senior Ram Lamb
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Dorset- Senior Ram Lamb
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Southdown- Senior Ram Lamb
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – X-Bred and Grade- Senior Ram L
1st – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – All Other Breeds- Senior Ram L
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Grand Champion Senior Ram Lamb
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Senior Ram Lamb – Reserve Champion Senior Ram La
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Shropshire – Breeding Pen
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Dorset- Breeding Pen
1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
2nd – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Hampshire- Breeding Pen
1st – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
2nd – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Southdown- Breeding Pen
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
3rd – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Crossbred and Grade- Breeding
1st – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL
2nd – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
3rd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – All Other Breeds- Breeding Pen
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Grand Champion Breeding Pen
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Breeding Pen/Pen of Lambs – Reserve Champion Breeding Pen
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Shropshire – Yearling Ewe
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Dorset- Yearling Ewe
1st – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Hampshire- Yearling Ewe
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
3rd – Alivia Bibo, Shorewood, IL
4th – CHARLOTTE FRERICHS, DANFORTH, IL
5th – Caleb Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Southdown- Yearling Ewe
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Sophia Frerichs, DANFORTH, IL
4th – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
5th – CHARLOTTE FRERICHS, DANFORTH, IL
6th – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
7th – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Crossbred and Grade- Yearling
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL
3rd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
4th – Sophia Frerichs, DANFORTH, IL
5th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
6th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – All Other Breeds- Yearling Ewe
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
3rd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
4th – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Grand Champion Yearling Ewe
1st – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Yearling Ewe – Reserve Champion Yearling Ewe
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Shropshire – Pr of Ewe Lambs
1st – Chad Behrends, Danforth, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Dorset – Pr of Ewe Lambs
1st – Clare PETERS, Danforth, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Hampshire – Pr of Ewe Lambs
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Addison Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Southdown – Pr of Ewe Lambs
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Crossbred and Grade – Pr of Ew
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Lillyin Plumley, Ashkum, IL
4th – Maddox J Magana, Streator, IL
5th – Nate W Nelson, Mahomet, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – All Other Breeds – Pr of Ewe L
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
2nd – Brianna M Hilleary, Odell, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Grand Champion Pr of Ewe Lambs
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
Sheep – Pair of Ewe Lambs – Reserve Champion Pr. of Ewe La
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight A
1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
3rd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
4th – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
5th – Jaxton Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL
6th – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Lightweight B
1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
2nd – CHARLOTTE FRERICHS, DANFORTH, IL
3rd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
4th – Briana R Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
5th – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight A
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
2nd – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
3rd – Coy R Rudisill, Milford, IL
4th – Paige M Martin, Bloomington, IL
5th – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
6th – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
7th – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Wether, Heavyweight B
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
2nd – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
3rd – Paige M Martin, Bloomington, IL
4th – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
5th – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Champion Market Wether
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Champion Market Wether
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Lightweight A
1st – Aleigha R Rudisill, Milford, IL
2nd – Brookston Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL
3rd – Brookston Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Lightweight B
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
2nd – Coy R Rudisill, Milford, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
4th – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe, Heavyweight A
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
2nd – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
3rd – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
4th – Briana R Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Market Ewe Heavyweight B
1st – Olivia M Masching, Odell, IL
Sheep – Market Lamb – Reserve Market Ewe
1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Lt. Wt.
1st – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
2nd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
3rd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
4th – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
5th – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Wether Pen, Heavyweight
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
2nd – Theo Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Paige M Martin, Bloomington, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Ewe Pair, Lightweight
1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
2nd – Brookston Vaughn, Bourbonnais, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Market Ewe Pair, Heavy
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
2nd – Kamden M Wolfe, Donovan, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Champion Market Pair
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
Sheep – Market Pen – Reserve Market Pair
1st – Prudence Davies, Kempton, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Lightw
1st – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Single Lamb, Heavyw
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
3rd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Ligh
1st – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
2nd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Pair of Lambs, Heav
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Rate of Gain, I
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
3rd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
Sheep – Production Lambs – Production Grooming and Presen
1st – Ella Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
2nd – Ethan D Trout, Ashkum, IL
3rd – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
Sheep – Showmanship – PeeWee Showmanship (under 6)
1st – Kendall Earing, ,
Sheep – Showmanship – Jr Showmanship(12 yrs & under)
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Sheep – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year
1st – Kieran B Black, Grand Ridge, IL
Sheep – Showmanship – Old Timer Showmanship (Adult)
1st – Bonnie Davis, ,
Sheep – Showmanship – Novice-Jr. Age-1st time CJF
1st – Mattux Bibo, Shorewood, IL
Sheep – Costume – Costume Lead 8-14 yrs old
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
2nd – Auggie Thorndyke, Piper City, IL
3rd – Coy R Rudisill, Milford, IL
4th – Zachary J Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
5th – Briana R Boguszewski, Cullom, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 1
1st – Mollie Willis, Greenview, IL
2nd – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL
3rd – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL
4th – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 2
1st – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL
2nd – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
3rd – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
4th – Garret Tammen, Danforth, IL
5th – Luke Willis, Greenview, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 3
1st – Brooke Smith, Chebanse, IL
2nd – Kolin T Siedentop, Gardner, IL
3rd – Parker G Scherr, Fairbury, IL
4th – Luke Willis, Greenview, IL
5th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 4
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Caisen Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
3rd – Emma McDonald, Gardner, IL
4th – Liliana C Stork, EMINGTON, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 5
1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL
2nd – Eli M Earing, Lexington, IL
3rd – Brynner Dietz, Cullom, IL
4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 6
1st – Parker Smith, Chebanse, IL
2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
3rd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
4th – Ben Austin, Emington, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 7
1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
2nd – Addison Gall, Odell, IL
3rd – Macie Willis, Greenview, IL
4th – Lane Kaisner, Gridley, IL
5th – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
6th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 8
1st – Parker Smith, Chebanse, IL
2nd – Caisen Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
3rd – Corbin DeGolyer, Williamsport, IN
4th – Garret Tammen, Danforth, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 9
1st – Bronx Yantis, Piper City, IL
2nd – Addison Gall, Odell, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
4th – Addison L Hassinger, Pontiac, IL
5th – Charlotte Austin, Emington, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 10
1st – Parker Smith, Chebanse, IL
2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 11
1st – Corbin DeGolyer, Williamsport, IN
2nd – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
3rd – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrows 12
1st – Adalynn Dietz, Cullom, IL
2nd – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrow 13
1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL
Swine – Barrows – Barrow 14
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 1
1st – Miranda Kaisner, Gridley, IL
2nd – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL
3rd – Liliana C Stork, EMINGTON, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilt 2
1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
2nd – Garret Tammen, Danforth, IL
3rd – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
4th – Olivia Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 3
1st – Parker G Scherr, Fairbury, IL
2nd – Brynner Dietz, Cullom, IL
3rd – Delaney S Saylor, Pontiac, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 4
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
2nd – Caleb Rosenboom, Cabery, IL
3rd – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL
4th – Brock Mitchell, Verona, IL
5th – Macie Willis, Greenview, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 5
1st – Gwen M Siedentop, Gardner, IL
2nd – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 6
1st – Brock Mitchell, Verona, IL
2nd – Caisen Ohrt, Kankakee, IL
3rd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 7
1st – Gwen M Siedentop, Gardner, IL
2nd – Abi R Siedentop, Gardner, IL
3rd – Abi R Siedentop, Gardner, IL
4th – Cheyenne Cavanagh, Chatsworth, IL
5th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Gilts – Market Gilts 8
1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
2nd – Addison L Hassinger, Pontiac, IL
3rd – Adalynn Dietz, Cullom, IL
4th – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Pee Wee Showmanship (under 6)
1st – Ephraim McWilliams, ,
2nd – Savannah Cavanagh, ,
Swine – Showmanship – Novice Showmanship – Jr Aged
1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Jr Showmanship (12 yrs & under
1st – Briggs Yantis, Piper City, IL
Swine – Showmanship – Senior Showmanship (13-20 year
1st – Grace Kaisner, Gridley, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrow 1
1st – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
3rd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Barrows, 2
1st – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
4th – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – Single Gilt
1st – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
2nd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
3rd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Production Feeder Pig – ADG on Best Pair of Prod. Pigs
1st – Brylee R Brucker, Forrest, IL
2nd – Braylen V Brucker, Forrest, IL
3rd – Sophia Billerbeck, Cullom, IL
4th – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Swine – Champions – Champion Market Gilt
1st – Garrett J Smolkovich, Cabery, IL
Swine – Champions – Reserve Champion Market Gilt
1st – Rhett Loschen, Clifton, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Intermediate Buck
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Intermediate Doe
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Junior Buck
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Junior Doe
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Champion Californian
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Californian – Res. Champion Californian
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Senior Buck
1st – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
3rd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Senior Doe
1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Buck
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Intermediate Doe
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
4th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Buck
1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Junior Doe
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Champion Utility
1st – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Utility Type – Res. Champion Utility
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Buck
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Senior Doe
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Buck
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Junior Doe
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Champion Mini Rex
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Mini Rex – Res. Champion Mini Rex
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Buck
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Senior Doe
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Buck Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Junior Doe Trophy Donated by Charles Riebe Family
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Champion Fancy
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – All Other Fancy Types – Res. Champion Fancy
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Rabbits – Meat Types – Meat Pen-3 rab. not over 5.5#
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
2nd – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
3rd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
4th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Meat Types – Single Fryer (3.5 – 5.5#)
1st – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
2nd – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
4th – Alex Angus, Piper City, IL
Rabbits – Champions – Best Rabbit of Show
1st – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – Champions – Best Opposite
1st – Kaleb Wilken, Bloomington, IL
Rabbits – My Favorite Rabbit – My Favorite Rabbit
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Lily G Martin, Bloomington, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Blooming Plant
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Potted Herb
1st – Emma Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Cactus Garden
1st – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Terrarium
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Three or more varieties, potte
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best Hanging Plant
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Succulents
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
2nd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL
Floriculture – Potted Plants – Best of Class – Potted Plant
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Achillela or “Yarrow”
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Althea or “Rose of Sharon”
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Amaryllis (Surprise Lily)
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Bachelor Buttons
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Balsam
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Begonia, Fiberous
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Butterfly Bush
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Calibrachoa
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Canna
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Chrysanthemum
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Cockscomb – large
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Coleus – in water
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
4th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Coneflower
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
4th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
5th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
6th – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
7th – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
8th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Coreopsis
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Cosmos – any color
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
4th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Daisy – Gerbera
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Daisy, other, not listed
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Dianthus or “Pinks”
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Geranium
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Gladiolus, single spike, any
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
4th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Heliotrope
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Hibiscus
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Hydrangea
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Impatiens
1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lantana
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lavendar
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, Hosta
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, colored day lily
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Lily, any other kind not liste
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, Large
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, medium
1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Marigold, small
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Periwinkle (Vinca)
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, double, any color
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL
3rd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
5th – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, single, any color
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL
5th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
6th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Petunia, variegated,any color
1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Adeline M Duncan, Odell, IL
4th – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
5th – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Phlox, hardy
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Shrub Rose
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Rudbeckia
1st – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
4th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
5th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Russian Sage
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Salvia, blue or white
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Salvia, red
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Sedum
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Sunflower
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Verbena
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, large 3″+ diameter
1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, medium 1.5-3″ diameter
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
4th – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
5th – Adelyn M Earing, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Zinnia, small, under 1.5″ diam
1st – Rita Mills, Cullom, IL
2nd – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
3rd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
4th – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Any Other Flower,not listed ab
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Specimens – Best of Class- Specimen
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Cosmos
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Marigold, any size
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Zinnias, any size
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangements in Shades of Red
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Dining Table Centerpiece
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Mixed Flowers – 5 types
1st – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Seashell
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Miniature Arrangement (Max 5″)
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arrangement in a Pitcher
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – All Green Arrangement in Green
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arr with Religious Accent
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Red, White, and Blue Arrangeme
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Arr Using Roadside Flowers
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
3rd – Robert Crandall, Piper City, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Open Entry Arrangement
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Floriculture – Arrangements – Best of Class – Arrangement
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Floriculture – Garden Produce – Vegetable Display,w/edible veg
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Cake/Pie – Decorated Cake
1st – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Cookies – Drop Cookies
1st – Alexis J Taylor, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Cookies – Bar Cookies, Baked
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Jewelry
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Mosaic, Stone, Seed, Bead, etc
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Ceramics, fired greenware
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Crocheting
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
2nd – Cadence Schmohe, ,
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Embroidery/Crewel
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Counted Cross Stitch
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Latch Hook
1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Soft Sculpture Dolls, Stuffed
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Handicrafts – Suncatchers
1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Sketches or Cartoon,Grade Scho
1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL
2nd – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Sketches or Cartoons, High Sch
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Danielle L Taylor, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Scratch Art
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Decorative Painting
1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc. Art, Grade School
1st – Peyton E Holohan, Cabery, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc Art, Grades 6,7,8
1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Misc. Art, High School
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
2nd – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Scenery Photo-13 yrs&under
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Animal/Wildlife Photo-14-20yrs
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Art – Scenery Photo – 14-20 yrs
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class, grade school
1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
2nd – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class, grades 6, 7, 8
1st – Anshu Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Open Class – Open Class high school
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
2nd – Cadence Schmohe, ,
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Entmology
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Rocks/Minerals
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Dolls
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Miniatures
1st – Mackenzie Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Collections – Any Other Collections
1st – Darci Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Best of Class – Best of Class–Foods
1st – Violet Duncan, Odell, IL
Domestic Arts-Junior – Best of Class – Best of Class Arts, Crafts, Co
1st – Addison Eggenberger, Dwight, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Breads – Quick Breads
1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Breads – Yeast Breads(bread,dinner roll
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Candy – Old Fashioned Fudge, Divinity
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Canning – Vegetables
1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Counted Cross Stitch
1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL
2nd – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Knitting, Afghans
1st – Meri Knapp, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Any Other Crocheted Item
1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Original Art – Oil
1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Original Art – Acrylic
1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Christmas Tree Ornaments
1st – Carol M Melton, CULLOM, IL
2nd – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Open Class
1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Photography Friends and Family
1st – Lisa M Allen, Lexington, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Hand Spun Yarn
1st – Cathy Gipp, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Handicrafts – Hand Spun Garment
1st – Cathy Gipp, Cullom, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Champions – Best of Class Foods
1st – Diana Loschen, Kempton, IL
Domestic Arts-Senior – Champions – Best of Class Handicrafts
1st – Doris M Willis, Kempton, IL
Beef Cattle – Cow/Calf – Cow and Calf