A Message From Bryan Landry, Senior Director, Planned Giving, Habitat for Humanity:

It’s my honor to tell you about Mark Robin, Mary.

After graduating from college, Mark joined the Navy and traveled the world. It was at that time he saw first-hand the importance of having a home. Following his service, he became an engineer, a real estate developer and a Habitat donor.

Shortly after he retired, Mark was diagnosed with cancer. But before he passed away, he made a plan for his legacy to continue on with Habitat — one that would also provide for his family.

We are grateful that he blessed Habitat with an extraordinarily generous gift. Mark’s friend, Drew, told us, “He loved the idea of people having homes that they would be safe and comfortable in.”

Because Mark had the foresight to create a plan, his legacy will ensure that others have safe, affordable places to call home for generations to come. If you’d like to learn more about creating a plan like Mark did, we have some information online for you . Of course, you can always reach out to us anytime as well. We’re happy to help.

Sincerely,

Bryan

Bryan Landry

Senior Director, Planned Giving, Habitat for Humanity

P.S. You can read more about supporters like you here .