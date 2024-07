June 25, 2024

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL – A total of 1,083 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Spring 2024 semester at Western Illinois University.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 670 graduates.

Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6-3.74 GPA.

Master’s and doctoral degrees were earned by 413 graduates.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY Dwight (60420) Reece T Mortensen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science

Mazon (60444) Alexis L Davis, Bachelor of Science, Law Enforcement & Justice Administration