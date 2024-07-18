July News Release

Motion to adopt Resolution honoring retiring employees Kellee Hill, Kim Mogged, and Beth King

Motion to approve the consent agenda as presented

Motion to establish Wednesday, September 18th, 2024 at 6:45 pm in the Tri-Point Board Room as the time, date, and location for the FY 2025 budget hearing

Motion to place the 2024-25 tentative budget on public display in the district office

Motion to not release the closed session minutes dated January 2024 through June 2024

Motion to approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session over 18 months old

Motion to approve the purchase a 3 year subscription of Go Math mathematics curriculum for K-5 at a cost of $18,376.41

Motion to place the legal updates as presented on 1st Reading

Motion to approve the updates to the 2024-2025 Student Handbook as presented

Motion to go into closed session @ ____ pm for the: A. appointment, employment, discipline, performance of specific employees; B. Collective Bargaining matters or consideration of salary schedules for one or more classes of employees; in accordance with 5 ILCS 120/2 (c ) and (1) , (2)and (3) of the Illinois Open Meeting Act

Motion to employ Dan Andrews as JH cross country coach

Motion to employ Joe Santillo as HS Girls Cross Country Coach

Motion to employ Will Patterson as JH Softball Coach

Motion to employ Kaitlin Durbin as JH Assistant Softball Coach

Motion to employ Anita Platz as JH Girls Basketball 7th Grade Coach

Motion to employ Breann Fisher as SEL Coach

Motion to ratify the 3-year Master Contract with TPEA for the years 2023-2027

Motion to approve the non-union pay increases as presented

Motion to adjourn the meeting

Next Meeting August 21, 2024